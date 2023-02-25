The girls state basketball tournament field is set. Here's a look at all six brackets.

CLASS A

Wednesday's first-round games

at Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 8-seeded Lincoln Southwest vs. No. 1 Millard South, 1:30 p.m.

No. 5 Bellevue East vs. No. 4 Bellevue West, 3:15 p.m.

No. 7 Lincoln North Star vs. No. 2 Millard North, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Millard West vs. No. 2 Lincoln High, 7:45 p.m.

CLASS B

Thursday's first-round games

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 8 Norris vs. No. 1 Elkhorn North, 1:30 p.m.

No. 5 Scottsbluff vs. No. 4 York, 3:15 p.m.

No. 7 Waverly vs. No. 2 Omaha Skutt, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Beatrice vs. No. 3 Sidney, 7:45 p.m.

CLASS C-1

Wednesday's first-round games

At Devaney Sports Center

No. 8 Yutan vs. No. 1 North Bend Central, 9 a.m.

No. 5 Malcolm vs. No. 5 Wahoo, 10:45 a.m.

No. 7 Lincoln Christian vs. No. 2 Bridgeport, 1:30 p.m.

No. 6 Gothenburg vs. No. 3 Adams Central, 3:15 p.m.

CLASS C-2

Thursday's first-round games

At Devaney Sports Center

No. 8 Cross County vs. No. 1 Crofton, 9 a.m.

No. 5 Ponca vs. No. 4 Oakland-Craig, 10:45 a.m.

No. 7 Clarkson-Leigh vs. No. 2 Pender, 1:30 p.m.

No. 6 Southern Valley vs. No. 3 Guardian Angels CC, 3:15 p.m.

CLASS D-1

Wednesday's first-round games

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 8 S-E-M vs. No. 1 Ravenna, 9 a.m.

No. 5 Elmwood-Murdock vs. No. 4 Hastings SC, 10:45 a.m.

At Devaney Sports Center

No. 7 Elgin/PJ vs. No. 2 Centura, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Johnson-Brock vs. No. 3 Cedar Catholic, 7:45 p.m.

CLASS D-2

Thursday's first-round games

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 8 Leyton vs. No. 1 Falls City SH, 9 a.m.

No. 5 Humphrey SF vs. No. 4 McCool Junction, 10:45 a.m.

At Devaney Sports Center

No. 7 Wilcox-Hildreth vs. No. 2 Shelton, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Wynot vs. No. 3 St. Mary's, 7:45 p.m.

