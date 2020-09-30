Gene Siadek

Age: 56
Occupation: Director of water distribution, Metropolitan Utilities District
Political party: Libertarian
Address: 2320 S. 118th Court, Omaha
Website: None
Siadek says he is a founding member of the Libertarian Party in Nebraska, beginning in 2009. Now, he says, there are 15,000 registered Libertarians in the state.
What steps should the Senate take to continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic?
Government exasperates the problem by excessive rules, regulations and spending. Find ways to allow the entrepreneurial spirit to work to solve the problems caused by the pandemic. Try and stop the politicization of science and encourage the free flow of ideas.
Are you concerned about increased mail voting in the November election and why or why not?
Not in Nebraska. State governments have the responsibility to minimize voter fraud. The press needs to investigate and honestly report the extent to which this is happening. Voters need to hold government officials accountable for this. If voters feel this is not happening they need to consider voting for new leadership -- Libertarians are ready to serve.
What would be your legislative priorities in the coming six-year Senate term?
I would see my election as a mandate to reduce the polarization of the legislative process. I believe Nebraskans can send a message to the rest of the nation and world that we want to be the moderators of political peace via liberty. Ben Sasse has done very little in office other than make an occasional controversial statement that gets him news coverage.
What is your reaction to growing civil unrest and street demonstrations, equal rights demands, calls for police reform?
Republicans, Democrats and traditional media have taken these events completely out of context and tried to use it to their political/economic advantage. As a result, we are stuck at the same place. Unfortunately, Libertarians have been kept out of the conversation so voters simply have very polarizing points of view. My exclusion from the debates greatly diminished the voters' ability to see a different perspective.
How would you assess the performance of the Trump administration?
Trump’s primary mission was to “drain the swamp.” He, with the help of Ben Sasse, have filled the swamp. The federal budget has grown tremendously and the federal debt has exploded to over $26.9 trillion. Along with this, the Federal Reserve has expanded its balance sheet to over $6 trillion. This will lead to a lower standard of living. I do agree with Trump’s efforts to reduce military presence in other countries.
Are there issues on which you disagree with your political party and, if so, would you identify them?
I am more pro-life than the party platform.
Are you supportive of ongoing administrative changes at the U.S. Postal Service and why or why not?
I am not familiar with these details. If done in an effort to make the U.S. Postal Service more efficient, then OK. Constitutionally, Congress has authority to establish post offices but, in the long run, we should at least explore free market options.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
I am running so the 16,000 registered Libertarians in the state can vote for a true Libertarian candidate. Also, to give all Nebraskans an opportunity to vote for someone who believes in the concepts of liberty and vote for a party that actually wants to drain the swamp.
