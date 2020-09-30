Gene Siadek

What would be your legislative priorities in the coming six-year Senate term?

I would see my election as a mandate to reduce the polarization of the legislative process. I believe Nebraskans can send a message to the rest of the nation and world that we want to be the moderators of political peace via liberty. Ben Sasse has done very little in office other than make an occasional controversial statement that gets him news coverage.

What is your reaction to growing civil unrest and street demonstrations, equal rights demands, calls for police reform?

Republicans, Democrats and traditional media have taken these events completely out of context and tried to use it to their political/economic advantage. As a result, we are stuck at the same place. Unfortunately, Libertarians have been kept out of the conversation so voters simply have very polarizing points of view. My exclusion from the debates greatly diminished the voters' ability to see a different perspective.

How would you assess the performance of the Trump administration?