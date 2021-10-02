Gas-starved Europe can't look west as US faces its own crunch

New York natural gas futures are on track for their steepest annual jump since 2000, when an early winter sparked massive consumption at a time when domestic energy production was stagnating. Prices more than quardrupled that year. Shale-extraction techniques advanced in the two decades that followed, opening up vast new resources and transforming the U.S. into a global exporter.Makers of plastics, fertilizers and other gas-derived products seized on the flood of cheap, reliable shale gas, spending billions of dollars to build or expand manufacturing plants. Concurrently, climate-conscious regulators, activists and investors pushed for the closure of much of the nation’s coal-fired electricity fleet, inadvertently increasing the grid’s reliance on gas-fueled generators.But then the steady expansion for production in U.S. shale fields suddenly slowed. Among U.S. shale executives, “there's been a dramatic shift in sentiment away from production growth and toward shareholder returns and ESG initiatives,'' Connor McLean, an analyst at BTU, said in an interview, referring to environmental, social and governance goals. Gas stored in underground U.S. salt caverns and depleted water aquifers — a crucial source of fuel to augment pipelined supplies during the peak demand of winter months — is 21% below the 10-year average for this time of year, according to research firm Vortexa Ltd. That helps explain why U.S. prices are surging. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, gas for October delivery on Monday jumped 11% and topped $5.50 per million British thermal units for the first time since early 2014, when the Polar Vortex enveloped much of the U.S. in record-breaking cold. Prices for December through February deliveries were even higher, signaling traders’ concern about the sufficiency of supplies.