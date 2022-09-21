Garoppolo steps in for 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers know painfully well from first-hand experience how an injury to the starting quarterback can derail an entire season.

The Niners never recovered from early season injuries that sidelined Jimmy Garoppolo in 2018 and 2020.

The situation is far different this time around after Trey Lance went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. Instead of going to an unproven backup with no history of success, the 49ers are in the same spot they were when they ended last season with a loss in the NFC title game.

Garoppolo is back as the starting quarterback, leading fullback Kyle Juszczyk to say it “felt like Niners football.”

“It kind of felt the same,” Juszczyk said about the switch from Lance to Garoppolo. “We’ve been running the ball since the first snap of the season. So that’s why I was kind of getting that. It’s that not too much has really changed.”

Garoppolo lacks the running ability of Lance and doesn't have as strong an arm on deep passes.

But the foundation of the offense is the same one they've always run under coach Kyle Shanahan, so he believes the differences will be mostly minor.

“We put all the same stuff in last year too, so it is not as big of a difference as people think,” Shanahan said. "You’re running really the exact same runs. Just do you want to get in pistol and read someone or do you want to hand it off and not read them. It doesn’t change it as much as people think.”

The biggest difference might be something that seems minor, but is very noticeable to the players in the huddle: Garoppolo's voice.

His loud delivery cuts through crowd noise, brings a level of calm to the huddle and might be Garoppolo's most unique attribute.

“It’s just clear. It’s distinctive,” Juszczyk said. “He’s a leader, it’s commanding. That was one of the first things I noticed about Jimmy when he steps into the huddle is just how much he takes command of the huddle. It’s just really well orchestrated.”

But the Niners will need more than just command in the huddle if they want to have the kind of success they're hoping for this season as a Super Bowl contender.

Despite a 31-14 record as the starter in San Francisco, Garoppolo's limitations led to the decision in 2021 to trade three first-round draft picks to take Lance third overall.

San Francisco was all set to trade Garoppolo away, but he needed shoulder surgery in March that dampened any potential interest early in the offseason.

By the time Garoppolo was healthy there were no starting jobs available so he opted to stay in San Francisco on a reduced salary following an awkward training camp where he threw on his own on a side field and didn't attend any meetings while the rest of the Niners prepared for the season.

But Garoppolo's decision Aug. 29 to take the reduced salary has left the Niners in much better shape following Lance's injury because they have a proven starter ready to take over.

Rams tight end suspended: Los Angeles Rams reserve tight end Brycen Hopkins was suspended three games without pay for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

Hopkins will be eligible to return when the Rams host the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 16.

A fourth-round draft pick from Purdue in 2020, Hopkins has one reception for 9 yards in 12 career regular-season games. He caught all four passes thrown his way for 47 yards in the Super Bowl win against the Cincinnati Bengals in February, stepping up after wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. injured his knee.

The suspension of Hopkins leaves the Rams with one tight end currently on their active roster in seventh-year pro Tyler Higbee. Los Angeles also has Jared Pinkney and Roger Carter Jr. on its practice squad.

Bucs' Evans loses appeal: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Green Bay Packers without leading receiver Mike Evans, whose appeal of a one-game suspension for his role in an on-field brawl was denied.

The NFL disciplined the eight-time, 1,000-yard receiver for “violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules” after Evans knocked New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the ground, escalating a dust-up that began with Tom Brady exchanging words with the Saints star.

Former Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians also heard from the league, which investigated the melee resulting in the ejection of Evans and Lattimore, whom the Bucs felt should have been penalized for pass interference on the previous play.

An animated Arians could be seen on the sideline complaining to officials about the non-call. The Bucs have said he watched the game from the field because the Saints did not provide a skybox for him and general manager Jason Licht.

Browns to sign Haden for one day: Joe Haden will finish where he started. A three-time Pro Bowl cornerback for seven seasons with Cleveland, Haden will sign a one-day contract with the Browns so he can retire as a member of the team that drafted him in the first round in 2007.

Haden was a productive and popular player during his time in Cleveland. He made 81 starts, played in 90 games and made 19 interceptions before the Browns released him before the 2017 season.