Garlic Bread

A friendly outgoing kitten - cuddly & playful! To help facilitate adoptions we adopt only within a 200 mile radius... View on PetFinder
New details are emerging in the disappearance of Linda Dillard, a 55-year-old woman last seen in rural Table Rock on June 16.
Nebraska's 2022 recruiting class is already small and it got smaller on Tuesday evening.
A flat first half gave way to a second half equally filled with big plays and mind-numbing miscues as Minnesota downed Nebraska 30-23 Saturday in Minneapolis.
One of the three priests was charged with a crime -- giving alcohol to a 19-year-old altar server.
The opinion says that in light of conflicting medical information, doctors should be free to use "additional tools that could save lives, keep patients out of the hospital and provide relief for our already strained healthcare system."
Farm-to-table eatery Prairie Plate, which is near Ceresco, will close its doors at the end of the month after more than eight years.
A federal grand jury indictment charged U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry on Tuesday with one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators.
The owner of Pepe's Bistro said the restaurant won't have a dining room anymore so that he has more time to spend with his 85-year-old mother. There will still be grab-and-go items, hot soup and a hot burrito of the day.
"The investigation is still in the preliminary stages, and we want to speak with the driver of this vehicle to gather more information," an LPD spokesperson said in an email after police posted a picture of the car on social media.
During the three-minute pursuit that reached speeds of 110 mph, a handgun was tossed out of the Jeep's window. Eventually, the vehicle came to a stop, and troopers were able to take the occupants into custody.
