Nov. 16 / TBA / Memorial Stadium / TBA
First-half thoughts: First off, how cool is it that these teams are squaring off in mid-November? Wisconsin-Nebraska in potentially frigid Lincoln has all sorts of fun potential. On the other hand, the last time these teams played in November, in 2014, it didn't go so well for the Huskers as Melvin Gordon ran wild in Madtown. In that sense, Husker fans no doubt are bracing for Jonathan Taylor, who in the last two games against NU has rushed 49 times for 470 yards and five touchdowns. That’s an unsightly 9.6 yards per carry. Yikes. By comparison, he averaged 6.5 ypc and 142.3 yards against other Big Ten teams.
Second-half prediction: Nebraska's front seven expects to be much better than last season, when the Huskers allowed 5 ypc. If the Huskers are going to end their six-game skid against the Badgers, they obviously need to keep Taylor from taking over the game. If the Blackshirts can't come up with enough stops, it'll be the same old story. But the story should change this season in part because NU should indeed be more stout on defense and also because the Huskers' explosion on offense should cause major problems for a Badger defense that's replacing multiple key parts. Edge to the home team.