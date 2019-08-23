Nebraska vs. Ohio State, 11.3.18

First-half thoughts: Make no mistake, Urban Meyer left the cupboard stocked for new head coach Ryan Day. J.K. Dobbins is primed to be the go-to running back in the wake of Mike Weber's departure. Dobbins rushed 23 times for 163 yards and three TDs against Nebraska last season. The Buckeyes lost three of their top four receivers from last season, but the wideout crew is still loaded, led by the fleet K.J. Hill. Speaking of loaded, OSU should be better on defense, led by a front four with ample NFL talent. The offensive skill talent and defensive strength across the board should take plenty of pressure off new starting quarterback Justin Fields, who replaces first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins. All Haskins did was throw for 50 touchdowns last season.

Second-half prediction: This game will test Nebraska like no other on the schedule. If the Huskers enter the contest undefeated, Memorial Stadium will be up for grabs. Of course, Ohio State is used to these type of scenes. But how well will Fields react? The guess here is Nebraska can get just enough done on offense to pull the upset. The Huskers were close to beating the Buckeyes last season at the Horseshoe, which should give the home team plenty of confidence and motivation.

Aug. 31 / 11 a.m. / Memorial Stadium / ESPN

First-half thoughts: Nebraska couldn't have scheduled a better season-opening opponent. The Jaguars, 3-9 last season (2-6 Sun Belt), run a power-spread offense that won't be hard for the Huskers to prepare for, in part because the Jaguars were awful last season. They scored fewer than 17 points six times. Meanwhile, South Alabama's defense allowed 39 points per game and gave up far too many big plays.

Second-half prediction: Nebraska could have this game in hand as folks are sitting down for lunch. South Alabama is bad enough that it'll be hard to learn much about the Huskers on this day.

