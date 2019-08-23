Sept. 28 / TBA / Memorial Stadium / TBA
First-half thoughts: Make no mistake, Urban Meyer left the cupboard stocked for new head coach Ryan Day. J.K. Dobbins is primed to be the go-to running back in the wake of Mike Weber's departure. Dobbins rushed 23 times for 163 yards and three TDs against Nebraska last season. The Buckeyes lost three of their top four receivers from last season, but the wideout crew is still loaded, led by the fleet K.J. Hill. Speaking of loaded, OSU should be better on defense, led by a front four with ample NFL talent. The offensive skill talent and defensive strength across the board should take plenty of pressure off new starting quarterback Justin Fields, who replaces first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins. All Haskins did was throw for 50 touchdowns last season.
Second-half prediction: This game will test Nebraska like no other on the schedule. If the Huskers enter the contest undefeated, Memorial Stadium will be up for grabs. Of course, Ohio State is used to these type of scenes. But how well will Fields react? The guess here is Nebraska can get just enough done on offense to pull the upset. The Huskers were close to beating the Buckeyes last season at the Horseshoe, which should give the home team plenty of confidence and motivation.