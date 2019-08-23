Oct. 5 / 2:30 or 3 p.m./ Memorial Stadium/ TBA
First-half thoughts: Right off the bat, remember that Nebraska is only 1-3 against Northwestern in Lincoln since the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2011. Also, consider this: Northwestern won the Big Ten West with an 8-1 record last season, and the Wildcats should be better this season. Their defense, which returns nine starters, allowed 391 yards and 23 points per game last season and took the ball away enough to make up for a slew of other issues. On offense, Clemson transfer Hunter Johnson should actually be an upgrade over Clayton Thorson even though Thorson was drafted in the fifth round by the Philadelphia Eagles. Johnson should benefit from an improved running game. That part can't get much worse, as the Wildcats were last in the Big Ten in rushing.
Second-half prediction: Northwestern simply doesn't get enough respect. The Wildcats have won 15 of their last 16 regular-season Big Ten games, yet still get overlooked. Nobody's saying Nebraska will overlook Pat Fitzgerald's crew. But Nebraska will expend a lot of energy against Ohio State, and it's easy to imagine Northwestern taking advantage in the form of a 27-24 triumph.