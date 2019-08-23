Sept. 14 / 7 p.m. / Memorial Stadium / FS1
First-half thoughts: Another tip of the cap to Nebraska's schedule-maker. Wise choice for a foe, sir. Although Northern Illinois won the MAC last season, the Huskies averaged only 20 points per game. So we highly doubt NIU will come into Lincoln and outscore Scott Frost's offense. But worth noting is that Tre Harbison, a 227-pound banger, rushed for 1,034 yards last season. First-year head coach Thomas Hammock, a former NIU running back, gets the benefit of a defense that returns eight of its top 10 tacklers from a stout unit. However, All-America pass rusher Sutton Smith is now in the NFL.
Second-half prediction: Northern Illinois has reached the MAC title game in seven of the past 10 years. Plus, it's used to locking horns with Power-Five programs. Note its 21-17 win in Lincoln two seasons ago. But not this time. The Huskies have enough bite to push this game into the fourth quarter, but the Huskers will pull away in the final 7½ minutes.