First-half thoughts: Another tip of the cap to Nebraska's schedule-maker. Wise choice for a foe, sir. Although Northern Illinois won the MAC last season, the Huskies averaged only 20 points per game. So we highly doubt NIU will come into Lincoln and outscore Scott Frost's offense. But worth noting is that Tre Harbison, a 227-pound banger, rushed for 1,034 yards last season. First-year head coach Thomas Hammock, a former NIU running back, gets the benefit of a defense that returns eight of its top 10 tacklers from a stout unit. However, All-America pass rusher Sutton Smith is now in the NFL.

Second-half prediction: Northern Illinois has reached the MAC title game in seven of the past 10 years. Plus, it's used to locking horns with Power-Five programs. Note its 21-17 win in Lincoln two seasons ago. But not this time. The Huskies have enough bite to push this game into the fourth quarter, but the Huskers will pull away in the final 7½ minutes.

First-half thoughts: Nebraska couldn't have scheduled a better season-opening opponent. The Jaguars, 3-9 last season (2-6 Sun Belt), run a power-spread offense that won't be hard for the Huskers to prepare for, in part because the Jaguars were awful last season. They scored fewer than 17 points six times. Meanwhile, South Alabama's defense allowed 39 points per game and gave up far too many big plays.

Second-half prediction: Nebraska could have this game in hand as folks are sitting down for lunch. South Alabama is bad enough that it'll be hard to learn much about the Huskers on this day.

