Nov. 29 / 1:30 p.m. / Memorial Stadium / BTN
First-half thoughts: Iowa typically is at its best offensively when it has strong line play, and the Hawkeyes appear to be stout up front, which is good news for quarterback Nate Stanley, set for this third year as starter. He has a few nice weapons on the perimeter. But the losses of tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant to the NFL will make life easier for defenses. As for the Iowa defense, it's moving from a 4-3 to a 4-2-5 to better match up with spread offenses such as Nebraska's. Defensive end A.J. Epenesa is a surefire first-round pick assuming he stays healthy. Bottom line, Kirk Ferentz's crew looks capable of winning the division.
Second-half prediction: Never mind that Iowa has beaten Nebraska in five of the past six games in the series, including four in a row. Never mind that Iowa, in the past four games against Nebraska, averaged 249.0 rushing yards (5.9 per carry) compared with the Huskers' 108.5 (3.5). On second thought, if you're an NU fan, perhaps you should hope those stats weigh on the minds of the Huskers. This time around, the Hawkeyes' offense won't be able to flat-out bully Frost's crew, and NU should be able to produce enough offensively to score a mild upset in the cold.