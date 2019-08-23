Nebraska vs. Iowa, 11.23

Nebraska's Dedrick Young II (5) puts pressure on Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley on Nov. 23, 2018, during the first half at Kinnick Stadium.

 KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star

Nov. 29 / 1:30 p.m. / Memorial Stadium / BTN

First-half thoughts: Iowa typically is at its best offensively when it has strong line play, and the Hawkeyes appear to be stout up front, which is good news for quarterback Nate Stanley, set for this third year as starter. He has a few nice weapons on the perimeter. But the losses of tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant to the NFL will make life easier for defenses. As for the Iowa defense, it's moving from a 4-3 to a 4-2-5 to better match up with spread offenses such as Nebraska's. Defensive end A.J. Epenesa is a surefire first-round pick assuming he stays healthy. Bottom line, Kirk Ferentz's crew looks capable of winning the division.

Second-half prediction: Never mind that Iowa has beaten Nebraska in five of the past six games in the series, including four in a row. Never mind that Iowa, in the past four games against Nebraska, averaged 249.0 rushing yards (5.9 per carry) compared with the Huskers' 108.5 (3.5). On second thought, if you're an NU fan, perhaps you should hope those stats weigh on the minds of the Huskers. This time around, the Hawkeyes' offense won't be able to flat-out bully Frost's crew, and NU should be able to produce enough offensively to score a mild upset in the cold.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Aug. 31 / 11 a.m. / Memorial Stadium / ESPN

First-half thoughts: Nebraska couldn't have scheduled a better season-opening opponent. The Jaguars, 3-9 last season (2-6 Sun Belt), run a power-spread offense that won't be hard for the Huskers to prepare for, in part because the Jaguars were awful last season. They scored fewer than 17 points six times. Meanwhile, South Alabama's defense allowed 39 points per game and gave up far too many big plays.

Second-half prediction: Nebraska could have this game in hand as folks are sitting down for lunch. South Alabama is bad enough that it'll be hard to learn much about the Huskers on this day.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments