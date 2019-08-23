Oct. 26 / TBA / Memorial Stadium / TBA
First-half thoughts: If you're a Nebraska fan, this game may feel a bit like an afterthought. If you're a Nebraska player, you better be ready. Indiana returns 17 starters, including eight on defense, seven on offense and two specialists. The Hoosiers are coming off back-to-back 5-7 seasons and should be hungry to reach a bowl game. Third-year head coach Tom Allen and his staff have been recruiting well. If the program expects to take a jump forward, it will need to win more battles in the trenches, which has been an issue.
Second-half prediction: One sure sign of growth in Frost's program would be winning games it's clearly supposed to win, especially at home. If Nebraska shows up ready to play, it should have this one under control in the second half. But Indiana's talented skill position players (led by running back Stevie Scott) could produce some anxiety. But NU will prevail.