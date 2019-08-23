Purdue Indiana Football

Indiana running back Stevie Scott.

 Associated Press file photo

Oct. 26 / TBA / Memorial Stadium / TBA

First-half thoughts: If you're a Nebraska fan, this game may feel a bit like an afterthought. If you're a Nebraska player, you better be ready. Indiana returns 17 starters, including eight on defense, seven on offense and two specialists. The Hoosiers are coming off back-to-back 5-7 seasons and should be hungry to reach a bowl game. Third-year head coach Tom Allen and his staff have been recruiting well. If the program expects to take a jump forward, it will need to win more battles in the trenches, which has been an issue.

Second-half prediction: One sure sign of growth in Frost's program would be winning games it's clearly supposed to win, especially at home. If Nebraska shows up ready to play, it should have this one under control in the second half. But Indiana's talented skill position players (led by running back Stevie Scott) could produce some anxiety. But NU will prevail.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Aug. 31 / 11 a.m. / Memorial Stadium / ESPN

First-half thoughts: Nebraska couldn't have scheduled a better season-opening opponent. The Jaguars, 3-9 last season (2-6 Sun Belt), run a power-spread offense that won't be hard for the Huskers to prepare for, in part because the Jaguars were awful last season. They scored fewer than 17 points six times. Meanwhile, South Alabama's defense allowed 39 points per game and gave up far too many big plays.

Second-half prediction: Nebraska could have this game in hand as folks are sitting down for lunch. South Alabama is bad enough that it'll be hard to learn much about the Huskers on this day.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments