First-half thoughts: Nebraska fans hopefully understand by now that Purdue is no longer a pushover in any sense. For one thing, the Boilermakers won 42-28 last year in Lincoln. For another, they feature one of the sport's most exciting talents in receiver Rondale Moore, a wicked combination of speed and power. What's more, true freshman receiver David Bell is expected to make a big impact immediately. Meanwhile, Purdue's defense has a sturdy front seven, including George Karlaftis (6-4, 265), one of the most heralded defenders in the class of 2019. As is the case with Nebraska, Purdue has serious questions on the offensive line.

Second-half prediction: This is the type of game that can waylay a developing program such as Nebraska's. Many Husker fans will take a win for granted. But Nebraska players can't afford to have that sort of mindset. Jeff Brohm has changed the Purdue culture dramatically in two years, and senior quarterback Elijah Sindelar has plenty of weapons at his disposal. What's more, the Boilermakers' defense could be better than many folks expect. The guess here is the Huskers will lose a close game, which would be a bad start to a tough stretch of games in November.

Aug. 31 / 11 a.m. / Memorial Stadium / ESPN

First-half thoughts: Nebraska couldn't have scheduled a better season-opening opponent. The Jaguars, 3-9 last season (2-6 Sun Belt), run a power-spread offense that won't be hard for the Huskers to prepare for, in part because the Jaguars were awful last season. They scored fewer than 17 points six times. Meanwhile, South Alabama's defense allowed 39 points per game and gave up far too many big plays.

Second-half prediction: Nebraska could have this game in hand as folks are sitting down for lunch. South Alabama is bad enough that it'll be hard to learn much about the Huskers on this day.

