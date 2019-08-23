NU football vs. Minnesota, 10/20/18

Animated Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck (right) gestures on the sideline in the third quarter against Nebraska on Oct. 20, 2018, at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Oct. 12 / TBA / Minneapolis / TBA

First-half thoughts: It's hard to know what to expect from Minnesota, especially if you're going by last season's results. After all, the Gophers got their doors blown off last season by Maryland (42-13), Nebraska (53-28) and Illinois (55-31). But P.J. Fleck's crew -- helped by the promotion of Joseph Rossi from defensive line coach to defensive coordinator -- captured three of its final four games. The three wins: 41-10 against Purdue, 37-15 at Wisconsin and 34-10 against Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl. Minnesota returns eight starters on offense, including deep and talented groups at both receiver and running back. The defense returns five starters. The biggest question mark is at quarterback, where sophomore Tanner Morgan likely will be at the controls.

Second-half prediction: This has the feel of a toss-up game. If Minnesota gets its ground game going, it obviously can play keep-away from Frost's offense. Morgan, 4-2 as a starter last season, can create room with his feet but mostly will rely on the skill guys, most notably 6-2, 200-pound senior receiver Tyler Johnson. Give the Gophers a slight edge.

Aug. 31 / 11 a.m. / Memorial Stadium / ESPN

First-half thoughts: Nebraska couldn't have scheduled a better season-opening opponent. The Jaguars, 3-9 last season (2-6 Sun Belt), run a power-spread offense that won't be hard for the Huskers to prepare for, in part because the Jaguars were awful last season. They scored fewer than 17 points six times. Meanwhile, South Alabama's defense allowed 39 points per game and gave up far too many big plays.

Second-half prediction: Nebraska could have this game in hand as folks are sitting down for lunch. South Alabama is bad enough that it'll be hard to learn much about the Huskers on this day.

