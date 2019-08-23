Nov. 23 / TBA / College Park, Maryland / TBA
First-half thoughts: Maryland's offense is a concern for virtually any foe. Just ask Ohio State, which needed overtime last November to stave off the Terrapins 52-51. Don't look now, but the Terps added transfer quarterback Josh Jackson from Virginia Tech, who's immediately eligible and should fit well in a fast-paced, spread option attack. He won't have to do it all, as Maryland features an excellent group of skill players led by sophomore running back Anthony McFarland, who rushed for 1,034 yards last season on 7.9 per carry. But there will be at least seven new starters on defense. The Terps are somewhat unpredictable. You don't want to catch them on the wrong day.
Second-half prediction: My heavens, the Big Ten schedule-makers did Nebraska no favors in this case. Maryland got good news earlier this month when Ohio State transfer Keandre Jones received a hardship waiver from the NCAA to be immediately eligible. He's a likely starter at outside linebacker. The other OLB is expected to be Clemson transfer Shaq Smith. New head coach Mike Locksley injected enthusiasm into the program. Terps fans will be thrilled when they celebrate a win over the blue-blood Husker program.