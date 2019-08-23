Sept. 21 / TBA / Champaign, Illinois/ TBA
First-half thoughts: You know how we said earlier that you often excel in what you emphasize? It doesn't apply in this case. Illinois fourth-year head coach Lovie Smith built a reputation in the NFL as an excellent defensive coach, but the Illini allowed 508 yards and 39 points per game last season. Smith told reporters during Big Ten media days that his defenders have to own up to their past. That's just wonderful, Lovie. Nine starters return, so maybe there's hope, or maybe that's just bad news.
Second-half prediction: Although Illinois -- 4-8 last season (2-7 Big Ten) -- was atrocious on defense, the Illini are formidable offensively. They ripped Minnesota for 55 points and scored 31 points or more six times in the first 10 games, and then came the power outage to close things out over the final two. With seven starters returning and some big prospects coming in, Smith's crew could make things uncomfortable for Nebraska deep into the second half -- but then will come up short.