Illinois Maryland Football

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith.

 Associated Press file photo

Sept. 21 / TBA / Champaign, Illinois/ TBA

First-half thoughts: You know how we said earlier that you often excel in what you emphasize? It doesn't apply in this case. Illinois fourth-year head coach Lovie Smith built a reputation in the NFL as an excellent defensive coach, but the Illini allowed 508 yards and 39 points per game last season. Smith told reporters during Big Ten media days that his defenders have to own up to their past. That's just wonderful, Lovie. Nine starters return, so maybe there's hope, or maybe that's just bad news.

Second-half prediction: Although Illinois -- 4-8 last season (2-7 Big Ten) -- was atrocious on defense, the Illini are formidable offensively. They ripped Minnesota for 55 points and scored 31 points or more six times in the first 10 games, and then came the power outage to close things out over the final two. With seven starters returning and some big prospects coming in, Smith's crew could make things uncomfortable for Nebraska deep into the second half -- but then will come up short.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Aug. 31 / 11 a.m. / Memorial Stadium / ESPN

First-half thoughts: Nebraska couldn't have scheduled a better season-opening opponent. The Jaguars, 3-9 last season (2-6 Sun Belt), run a power-spread offense that won't be hard for the Huskers to prepare for, in part because the Jaguars were awful last season. They scored fewer than 17 points six times. Meanwhile, South Alabama's defense allowed 39 points per game and gave up far too many big plays.

Second-half prediction: Nebraska could have this game in hand as folks are sitting down for lunch. South Alabama is bad enough that it'll be hard to learn much about the Huskers on this day.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments