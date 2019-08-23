Sept. 7 /2:30 p.m. /Boulder, Colorado/ Fox
First-half thoughts: This is where Nebraska will be tested. Granted, Colorado finished just 5-7 overall last season (2-7 Pac-12). But one of those wins was in Lincoln, a 33-28 decision. Husker fans got a close look at Buffs standout receiver Laviska Shenault, one of the best players in the country regardless of position. KD Nixon and Tony Brown are perimeter weapons that take pressure off Shenault. Meanwhile, new head coach Mel Tucker has a strong defensive background. Look for that side of the ball to be improved, in that you often excel in what you emphasize.
Second-half prediction: Look for the game to be close throughout. CU quarterback Steven Montez and his receivers will put plenty of pressure on the visiting team. But quarterback Adrian Martinez will come up with enough big plays down the stretch for Nebraska to win in a game that will be a bit more higher-scoring than last year's affair.