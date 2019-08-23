Pick Six Good Players On Bad Teams Football

Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault.

 Associated Press file photo

Sept. 7 /2:30 p.m. /Boulder, Colorado/ Fox

First-half thoughts: This is where Nebraska will be tested. Granted, Colorado finished just 5-7 overall last season (2-7 Pac-12). But one of those wins was in Lincoln, a 33-28 decision. Husker fans got a close look at Buffs standout receiver Laviska Shenault, one of the best players in the country regardless of position. KD Nixon and Tony Brown are perimeter weapons that take pressure off Shenault. Meanwhile, new head coach Mel Tucker has a strong defensive background. Look for that side of the ball to be improved, in that you often excel in what you emphasize.

Second-half prediction: Look for the game to be close throughout. CU quarterback Steven Montez and his receivers will put plenty of pressure on the visiting team. But quarterback Adrian Martinez will come up with enough big plays down the stretch for Nebraska to win in a game that will be a bit more higher-scoring than last year's affair.

Aug. 31 / 11 a.m. / Memorial Stadium / ESPN

First-half thoughts: Nebraska couldn't have scheduled a better season-opening opponent. The Jaguars, 3-9 last season (2-6 Sun Belt), run a power-spread offense that won't be hard for the Huskers to prepare for, in part because the Jaguars were awful last season. They scored fewer than 17 points six times. Meanwhile, South Alabama's defense allowed 39 points per game and gave up far too many big plays.

Second-half prediction: Nebraska could have this game in hand as folks are sitting down for lunch. South Alabama is bad enough that it'll be hard to learn much about the Huskers on this day.

