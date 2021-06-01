Gain in US factory gauge belies labor, supply constraints

A gauge of U.S. manufacturing quickened in May, propelled by stronger growth in orders -- which factories are having trouble satisfying because of supply shortages and labor constraints.

A measure of factory activity rose to 61.2 from 60.7 a month earlier, according to data released Tuesday by the Institute for Supply Management. Readings above 50 indicate expansion, and the May figure was about in line with projections. The report also showed still-elevated input prices and a fresh high in order backlogs.

The increase in the group’s gauge of new orders -- just below a more than 17-year high -- and the longest delivery times since 1974 indicate manufacturers continue to struggle with materials shortages, shipping delays and difficulty finding skilled labor.

Production in May expanded at the slowest pace in nearly a year, the ISM’s measure showed, adding to evidence that the persistent supply, transportation and labor-market challenges are constraining factories from reaching their full potential.