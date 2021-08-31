From 'Lou Grant' to 'Up,' here are seven of Ed Asner's must-see roles

Carl Fredricksen in 'Up'

Asner voiced the cranky Carl Fredricksen — a widower who tries hoisting his house into the air with exactly 20,622 helium balloons — in Pixar's Oscar-winning 2009 tear-jerker "Up."

"Instead of a Clint Eastwood-type senior citizen who is fitter than people half his age, 'Up' gives us a man who uses a walker and can't handle stairs but still manages to be heroic when it counts," wrote former Los Angeles Times film critic Kenneth Turan." And 'Up's' multi-minute montage of the long married life of Carl and his wife, Ellie, is a small gem that will stay with you for a lifetime."

The animation studio tweeted that Asner was "our real life Carl Fredricksen: a veneer of grouch over an incredibly loving and kind human being." Asner's work on the spinoff TV Series "Dug Days" had already been completed prior to his death.

Mr. Weiner on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Asner appeared as Mr. Weiner in a 2001 "Curb Your Enthusiasm" episode titled "The Acupuncturist." He seemingly played a heightened version of himself, as did many of Larry David's guest actors, but was cast as a dad who David inadvertently convinces to cut his son out of his will.

It was one of many of Asner's later-career roles. His guest appearance as Abraham Klein in a 2009 episode of "CSI: NY" also earned him a guest actor Emmy Award nomination for drama series.

