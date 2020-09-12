From free rent to gift cards, landlords are trying to entice renters with bargains

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

PHILADELPHIA — Touted as a boutique luxury apartment building in the nexus of a tony suburb just outside Philadelphia, the Delwyn in Bala Cynwyd planned to open in the spring and charge as much as $2,430 a month for its biggest units.

After the pandemic delayed construction, the Delwyn was ready to open in September. And with a concession: no rent for the rest of the year for the 87 unoccupied units in the building, which was developed by Federal Realty Investment Trust and is managed by Greystar.

“What they’re doing in some of these communities is saying, ‘Look, we’re worried. It’s a little hard to predict the future. We want to have some stability, so let’s eat some of the costs now,’” said Igor Popov, chief economist at Apartment List, an online rental listing service.

In return, he said, it could be expected that property managers would ask tenants to sign longer leases.

At the Delwyn, residents who accept the free rent deal would sign a lease for two years instead of one, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia-based public relations firm Neff said. Three residents — the first to occupy the building — have accepted the Delwyn’s offer and are expected to move in Sept. 15.