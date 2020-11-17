Abigail left her abuser after 30 years of marriage. With the help of Friendship Home, she is rebuilding her life, free from domestic violence. Arriving to the shelter with only a purse, an empty wallet and the clothes on her back, Abigail asks for new bath towels and small appliances for her kitchen, including a toaster, Crock-Pot and coffee maker. Contact Dani Bryant at 402- 434-0167 or danib@friendshiphome.org.

Bianca arrived at the shelter this month with her two girls, Carmen, 5, and Delia, 7, after ending a physically abusive marriage. Bianca needs gas vouchers to get the kids to and from school and grocery store gift cards to feed her family. The girls ask for markers, colored pencils and sketch pads. Contact Dani Bryant at 402-434-0167 or danib@friendshiphome.org.

Carla, along with her four sons, ages 10, 12, 13 and 16, are regaining stability after leaving a 15-year relationship with a verbally abusive partner. Carla lives an active life while looking for a place to live, interviewing for jobs and taking the kids to school. The family seeks fast-food gift cards to provide the growing teens with an occasional treat and bedding sets, sheets and comforters (twin and full size). Contact Dani Bryant at 402-434-0167 or danib@friendshiphome.org.