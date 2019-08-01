Before Deshler became an early industrial powerhouse, there was Friedensau.
In 1874, German Lutheran settlers who'd originally planted roots in Indiana and Illinois moved farther west to the prairies of southern Nebraska near the Little Blue River.
There, they established a small German settlement named Friedensau -- "peaceful meadow." Within a decade, the population had grown to about 70, which managed to support a pair of German Lutheran churches. Further expansion was on the horizon, with the Rock Island Railroad expected to pass through town.
However, wealthy landowner John Deshler convinced the railroad to instead pass through his property, leaving Friedensau deprived of its anticipated boom.
The railroad didn't come to the small town. But the small town came to the railroad. Residents moved the buildings and relocated north to the site of present-day Deshler. Though it sounds far-fetched, such moves were relatively common in this era.
One building, however, stayed behind and was rebuilt in 1899. Trinity Lutheran Church still operates in the former village northwest of Hebron, where it's held worship services since the late 1880s and serves as "mother church" to a number of congregations in the region. It also spawned one of Nebraska's first parochial schools.
The tall white spires and adjacent cemetery are all that remains of where a community once -- and briefly -- stood.