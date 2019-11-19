Fresh Start Home

Fresh Start Home in Havelock.

Maya, a woman in her 40s, has a severe mental illness. She came to Fresh Start with a backpack full of her belongings and now has moved into her own apartment. She needs XL twin sheets, a warm comforter, pillows and cases. Contact Audrey at 402-475-7777.

Laken, 30, is overcoming homelessness. She’s a motivated woman working full time. She has her first apartment and needs laundry soap, toilet paper, paper towels, garbage bags, pots/pans, bath towels and grocery gift cards. Contact Audrey at 402-475-7777.

Amanda, 24, came to Fresh Start from incarceration, arriving with her belongings in a shoe box. She recently received her two-year sober coin and has a full-time job. She’s paying her way, but she’d love movie passes, gas cards or a Walmart gift card. Contact Audrey at 402-475-7777.

LeAnn, 56, has struggled with alcoholism and homelessness for over 20 years. She recently received her one-year sober coin and works full time. She needs headphones, perfume, a wall mirror, slippers (size S), gas cards and a Walmart gift card. Contact Audrey at 402-475-7777.

Trisha, 36, fled a domestic violence situation, leaving everything behind. Trisha needs socks with arch support, house shoes (men’s size 7), sweat pants (men’s XL), a hoodie (men’s 2XL), and white T-shirts (men’s 2XL). Contact Audrey at 402-475-7777.

