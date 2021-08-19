Fresh off Zoofest, Tito Jackson has himself a solid debut album

There seem to be several surprises on "Under Your Spell," Tito Jackson's debut blues album, beyond the fact the 67-year-old co-founder of The Jackson 5 has made a blues album in the first place.

Indeed, at first glance, "Under Your Spell" appears to feature posthumous backing vocals by Tito's legendary brother, Michael Jackson, who died in 2009.

At second glance, the backing singer in question is Michael K. Jackson (no relation) — a fact that the album's flea-sized recording credits make difficult to discern without a magnifying glass.

But this 11-song outing does feature some illustrious musical guests, including Stevie Wonder (one of two harmonica players on "Love One Another") and George Benson (one of two lead guitarists on "Rock Me Baby"). Cameos are also made by Tito's brother, Marlon, six-string star Joe Bonamassa and such first-rate blues veterans as Bobby Rush and Kenny Neal.

Tito, who quietly turned to the blues (at least part-time) in 2003, is a solid guitarist and an adequate singer with an agreeably smooth voice. That he almost never pushes himself — even with several years under his belt now as the guitarist and lead singer in the post-B.B. King B.B. King Blues Band — makes clear he has no intention of straying beyond his undeniably pleasant comfort zone.