Fremont Contract Carriers (FCC) Lands Top 20 Best Fleets to Drive For 2022

  • Updated
2022 Best Fleets To Drive For
Fremont Contract Carriers Building

FCC is located at 865 Bud Blvd, Fremont, NE 68025.  Visit FCC-inc.com for more information.

With several fleets making perennial appearances among the top 20 Best Fleets to Drive For it’s been harder for other top-performing carriers to crack that top 20. On top of that, the worthy fleets nominated for the recognition keep growing. For the first time in its 14-year history, more than 200 fleets were nominated by drivers.

Among the top 20 fleets was Nebraska’s very own Fremont Contract Carriers (FCC). FCC won 1st three times (2009, 2011, 2015) and made the top 20 fleets list 12 of the 14 years running.

"Earning a Best Fleets designation is a real honor, particularly because it recognizes the dedication and hard work of our amazing drivers and staff.  We are grateful and thankful to Best Fleets and to our FCC Family for recognizing and awarding us this privilege."

FCC Top 20 Best Fleets To Drive For

FCC wins 2022 Top 20 Best Fleets To Drive For.  Visit FCC-inc.com for more information.

What makes a Best Fleet

FCC is among 20 for-hire trucking companies across North America that are being recognized and have earned a Best Fleet designation for providing exemplary work environments for their professional drivers and employees.  To be considered for the Best Fleets program, companies operating 10 or more trucks had to receive a nomination from one or their company drivers or owner operators.  The fleets were then evaluated using a scoring matrix covering various categories, including total compensation and benefit packages, performance management, professional development, and career path/advancement opportunities, among other criteria.  Driver surveys ae conducted to collect input from drivers and independent contractors working for the fleets.  This year's contest saw more than 200 fleet nominations.

Fremont Contract Carriers Inc. was established in 1965 as a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout the United States and Canada. Based out of Fremont, NE, FCC offers a wide range of transportation services including: dedicated, medium to long haul van, midwest regional, southwest regional, local van capacity, and flatbed.

FCC proves to be the industry leader in service and safety for valued customers. As one of the youngest, most technically advanced fleets in the country, they operate one of the most professional driving forces in the industry, all at competitive pricing.

“Our long-term success is directly linked to our ability to consistently meet our customer’s requirements and exceed their expectations.”

Read more of the original announcement at TruckLoad.org.

Interested in joining the team?  Positions related to driving, maintenance, and administration are all posted at FCC-inc.com/job-openings.

Fremont Contract Carriers Administration

FCC's administrative division handles all operations. Visit FCC-inc.com for more information.
FCC Driver Wellness Program

FCC instills a Driver Wellness program within their fleet.  Visit FCC-inc.com for more information.

