Frankie was brought in to us as a lost dog and not reclaimed.
History Nebraska gave Lincoln a $40,000 grant to develop a management plan for Robber’s Cave, digitize material, make more information available on the website and to hold lectures.
Police say a 19-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, both from Lincoln, are in critical condition.
Officials said the chimney had fallen through the house after being struck by the tree. The debris landed on a man inside.
Tuesday morning, a judge sentenced the 61-year-old former congressman to two years of probation on convictions that he lied to federal agents about dirty money.
“Nebraskans made their voices heard loud and clear,” Flood said Tuesday night during his election night party at the Midtown Event Center in Norfolk.
Sunday's shooting marks the second this year at Seacrest Field, where a 17-year-old boy suffered a grazing gunshot wound in May. It's unclear if the cases are related, said the police, who offered few details on the latest shooting.
Mindy Rush-Chipman was a 17-year-old girl on her own, barely making ends meet and in an abusive relationship when she chose to get an abortion. That decision helped set her life on a different trajectory.
Mike Flood's lead in the race for the 1st District House race appeared safe late Tuesday as all votes from Lancaster County were reported.
A public open house is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 Thursday night in the Lincoln Southwest High School gym to discuss a proposal to redesign the intersection of 14th Street, Old Cheney Road and Warlick Boulevard.
Ricketts' comments came in response to a question regarding a Tweet by Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen. "We need to put God back into our schools," Pillen tweeted.
