FRANKIE FIDLER

Bellevue West | 6-7 | Sr. | 21.2 PPG | 6.3 RPG

He’s got game: Much like Thomas, when the big growth spurt hit for Fidler, he already had the guard skills in place to continue his high-level perimeter game but added a dimension inside with his added size. Fidler hit 53% of his shots from the field overall, 40% from beyond the three-point arc and 79% from the free throw line as he became Chucky Hepburn’s favorite target for picking up assists. His season-high was 31 points against Omaha Benson, while also going off for 30 against Creighton Prep in the Metro Conference holiday tournament, 26 against Iowa state champion Waukee, 26 against Omaha Central, 24 in the regular season win over Millard North and 20 against Sunrise Academy, one of the top prep school teams in the country. His length defensively helped him make 44 steals and block 14 shots this season.