Fox is poised to spend up to $2 billion to keep Sunday football

The NFL, which kicked off its new season Sept. 10 despite the challenges of the coronavirus, is the most-valuable media property in sports, generating more than $5 billion a year in fees for team owners. Negotiations were expected to conclude this year, but progress has been thwarted by the challenges of returning to play during the pandemic and now aren’t seen getting done until 2021.

Seeking Leverage

With all of its properties up for renegotiation at the same time, the NFL has an opportunity to pit the major broadcasters against one another and get the most money possible. The Thursday night games, which draw the smallest audience on traditional broadcast TV, will be the toughest sell, according to the people.

Fox, a cable-TV and broadcast company controlled by the Murdoch family, sold most of its entertainment assets to Disney last year as part of a strategy to focus on sports and news. The company pays about $1.1 billion a year for its Sunday rights and $660 million for Thursdays, according to the research firm MoffettNathanson. Those games have “served us well,” Murdoch said.