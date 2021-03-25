Four vie for two seats on Lincoln Airport Authority

Four people are running for two seats on the Lincoln Airport Authority.

Longtime board member John Hoppe Jr. and Bob Selig are leaving the board.

The four candidates are Nicki Behmer, Jason B. Krueger, John S. Olsson and Tracy L. Refior.

Airport Authority members serve six-year terms and are elected by voters citywide.

All four candidates will move on from the April 6 primary election, with the top two elected in the May 4 general election.

The five-member Airport Authority meets once a month and is responsible for setting policy and overseeing the budget for the Lincoln Airport and its LNK Enterprise Park industrial area. Positions are unpaid.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0