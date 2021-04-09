 Skip to main content
Four vie for two seats on Lincoln Airport Authority
Four vie for two seats on Lincoln Airport Authority

Four people are running for two seats on the Lincoln Airport Authority.

Longtime board members John Hoppe Jr. and Bob Selig are leaving the board.

The four candidates are Nicki Behmer, Jason B. Krueger, John S. Olsson and Tracy L. Refior.

Airport Authority members serve six-year terms and are elected by voters citywide.

The top two vote-getters will win seats in the May 4 general election. In the April primary, the candidates finished in this order: Olsson (21,254), Behmer (17,636), Refior (14,709), Krueger (11,489).

The five-member Airport Authority meets once a month and is responsible for setting policy and overseeing the budget for the Lincoln Airport and its LNK Enterprise Park industrial area. Positions are unpaid.

