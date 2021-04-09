Four incumbents seek reelection to Lincoln Board of Education; two unopposed

All four Lincoln Board of Education incumbents whose seats are on the May 4 election ballot are seeking reelection. Two of the incumbents have challengers.

Districts 1, 3 and 5 and 7 are on the general election ballot.

Seven board members, each representing a different district based on a geographic location, sit on the school board. Each board member is elected to a four-year term in the nonpartisan race. The board is responsible for setting district policy and for hiring and overseeing the superintendent.

School board members are not paid.

In District 1, Kathy Danek, who is running for her sixth term, is a registered Democrat in the officially nonpartisan race. She has represented District 1 in northeast Lincoln since 2001 and has served as president of the board five times.

Challenging her is Republican Christina Campbell, a licensed insurance provider who works for state Sen. Mike Groene, who has served as chair of the Legislature's Education Committee.

In the primary, Danek received 2,317 votes to Campbell's 2,174 votes. Democrat Colette Yellow Robe, a third challenger, got 1,161.