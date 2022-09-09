Forum to address medical debt and health care inequities

This fall, First-Plymouth Church will host an educational series of conversations, panels and workshops that seek to inform, raise awareness and call people to action on medical debt and health care inequities.

The forum will be offered on Wednesdays, Sept. 21-Oct. 12, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Chapel at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Here is the schedule:

• Sept. 21: Place Matters: Reintroducing our Neighborhood. Presented by Lori Seibel, president and CEO, Community Health Endowment of Lincoln. Learn about our community and the top reasons why poverty is happening in Lincoln, specifically the Near South neighborhood.

• Sept. 28: Medical Debt: How Did We Get Here?

- "What do folks do when they can’t afford health care or to pay bills?" Presented by Teresa Harms, executive director of Clinic with a Heart.

- "Medical costs and choices folks make in care." Presented by Dr. Christine Keim.

- "How bills are processed and billed, and what to do if you can’t afford it." Presented by Jennifer Lesoing, retired chief financial officer.

• Oct. 5: How Can we Protect Ourselves? Navigating the Legal Issues. Presented by Kevin Ruser, professor of law and the UNL Civil Clinic: The Debtor Defense Project.

• Oct. 12: What can we do now? Advocating for Health Care Equity. Presented by Sarah Maresh, Nebraska Appleseed director of Health Care Access program, and Ken Smith, Nebraska Appleseed director of Economic Justice program.

These lectures are free and open to the community. For more information about First-Plymouth Church, its programs and services, visit firstplymouth.org.