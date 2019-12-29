5. Former Naval Academy leader emerges as next president of University of Nebraska system

At the end of a nationwide search, dozens of closed-door meetings and public listening sessions, as well as a 30-day vetting period required by state law, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents hired Ted Carter, a career naval officer and former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, as the eighth president of the university system. Carter will oversee 51,000 students, 16,000 employees and a $2.6 billion annual budget.