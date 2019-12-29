5. Former Naval Academy leader emerges as next president of University of Nebraska system
5. Former Naval Academy leader emerges as next president of University of Nebraska system

New NU President

Ted Carter is the new president of the University of Nebraska.

At the end of a nationwide search, dozens of closed-door meetings and public listening sessions, as well as a 30-day vetting period required by state law, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents hired Ted Carter, a career naval officer and former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, as the eighth president of the university system. Carter will oversee 51,000 students, 16,000 employees and a $2.6 billion annual budget.

