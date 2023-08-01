Former Millard North golfer Katie Ruge is leading the pack into the final day of the Nebraska Women's Amateur at Fremont Golf Club.

Ruge shot 5-over 76 on Tuesday, but it was enough to move from second to first on the leaderboard on a day many of the top players struggled.

Ruge overtook current Nebraska golfer Miu Takahashi, who shot 9-over a day after shooting even par to stake a Day 1 lead.

Wahoo native Lauren Thiele fired the best round of the day, as she jolted up the leaderboard to second with a 71. Thiele's two-round total of 150 is just off the pace of Ruge (148).

Rounding out the top five is Papillion's Sydney Taake (151), Takahashi (151) and Aurora's Danica Badura (152).

