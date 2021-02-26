Former Husker bowling coach Bill Straub honored for contributions to women's athletics at NU

“Bill Straub is a very fitting and deserving recipient of the Trailblazer Award,” Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos said. “Nebraska has long been a leader in opportunities in women’s athletics and Coach Straub has played a significant role in that regard. Bill built our women’s bowling program from the ground up before it was a varsity sport, and was the only coach in the history of our program before his retirement. Bill is a true Husker, and we are proud to honor him with this prestigious award.”