Forget the label. How many cups of coffee can you get from the package?

Ferron's suit follows others across the country accusing coffee manufacturers of exaggerating how many cups can be brewed from their packages' contents.

Four of the suits were filed in California: Walmart was sued in August over claims on its "Great Value" coffee can. Kroger was sued in July over claims on its Kroger-brand coffee packages. Folgers was sued in May by two separate plaintiffs who said they were deceived by claims on that company's labels.

Plaintiffs in these suits say they would not have bought the products if they knew that the labels exaggerated the ingredients.

Those suits followed a September 2019 post on the website of Truth in Advertising, a consumer-focused nonprofit organization, challenging Folgers' claim that its 30.5-ounce Classic Roast package makes up to 240 6-ounce cups.

The post's authors said they measured out the number of tablespoons in the container and discovered just 175 — 65 tablespoons short of the amount needed to brew 240 cups.

Responding to Truth In Advertising's questions about its findings, a Folgers representative said the company calculates "our suggested cups per container based on the net weight and density of the ground coffee."