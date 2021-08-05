Ford launches buyouts in bid to cut 1,000 salaried jobs in U.S.

The automaker also is leaning heavily into electrification. Earlier this year, it increased its investment in electrification to $30 billion through 2025. And on Thursday, as the Biden administration was poised to announce stricter mileage and emissions standards, Ford joined its crosstown rivals in saying they will aim for at least 40% of their sales to be electric vehicles by 2030.

"We are reshaping our workforce to match the critical skills and positions needed to continue to transform our business," a Ford spokesperson, Monique Brentley, said in a statement. "Staffing adjustments, including hiring and separations, are part of a multiyear process to align talent with our cycle and service plan and to turn around our automotive operations."

Ford did not specify when asked by The News how many employees are eligible for this latest round of buyouts, saying only that the program is open to "eligible U.S. salaried employees in select departments." When asked whether layoffs would be a possibility if fewer than the targeted number of employees opt into the program, Ford said the "goal is to achieve the needed efficiencies with the voluntary program."