Forbes: Cowboys most valuable NFL team at $5.7 billion
  • Updated
Cowboys Patriots Football

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Luke Gifford (57), seen here before a game against the New England Patriots last November, trains with Chris Slatt in the offseason.

 Associated Press file photo

orbes estimates the Dallas Cowboys are the NFL's most valuable franchise at $5.7 billion, the 14th consecutive year they've held that distinction.

According to the magazine, Jerry Jones' team is also the most valuable franchise in the world.

After the Cowboys, the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots are second in the league at $4.4 billion followed, by the New York Giants at $4.3 billion, the Los Angeles Rams at $4 billion and the San Francisco 49ers at $3.8 billion.

Rounding out the top 10 are the New York Jets ($3.55 billion), Chicago Bears ($3.52 billion), Washington ($3.5 billion), Philadelphia Eagles ($3.4 billion) and Houston Texans ($3.3 billion).

