Forbes: Cowboys most valuable NFL team at $5.7 billion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

orbes estimates the Dallas Cowboys are the NFL's most valuable franchise at $5.7 billion, the 14th consecutive year they've held that distinction.

According to the magazine, Jerry Jones' team is also the most valuable franchise in the world.

After the Cowboys, the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots are second in the league at $4.4 billion followed, by the New York Giants at $4.3 billion, the Los Angeles Rams at $4 billion and the San Francisco 49ers at $3.8 billion.

Rounding out the top 10 are the New York Jets ($3.55 billion), Chicago Bears ($3.52 billion), Washington ($3.5 billion), Philadelphia Eagles ($3.4 billion) and Houston Texans ($3.3 billion).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0