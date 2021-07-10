For teens, finding a summer job was nigh impossible. Things have changed

But this summer, local hospitality captains say, teens searching for a job should be able to find one. Across the Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill chain in South Florida, about 50% more teens are working this summer than in summers past, said Flanigan’s owner Jimmy Flanigan.

“Because we knew we were short-staffed, I made sure I reached out to my kids’ friends and their parents.” Flanigan estimated he personally hired at least 10 youngsters for summer roles, usually in the front of the restaurant, like hosts and bussers.

Economists are still not entirely certain about the cause of the labor shortage. While there is some evidence that generous unemployment benefits have kept some workers sidelined, other causes, like skills mismatches, too-low pay, retirements, and ongoing fears of exposure to the virus have also made it difficult to hire, especially in hospitality.

For now, teens are benefiting — including ones in South Florida. Data from payroll software provider Gusto show teens have been making up a record portion of new hires in the Miami metro area. In June 2019, 15- to 19-year-olds made up 15% of all new hires; this June, they made up 49% — nearly half of all new employees.