For Snyder and area dirt-track drivers, the waiting game replaces the thrill of racing

Stu Snyder was supposed to be on the road Friday morning, his No. 5 305 sprint car in tow.

A 48-race schedule was to begin this weekend in Hays, Kansas, but instead the car sits inside a Lincoln garage.

Like most Americans, Snyder and his crew wait — not an easy task for someone who is used to driving at nearly 150 mph around dirt ovals, including Eagle Raceway and I-80 Speedway.

"We bust our butts all winter to get everything all ready to go and then this virus came about," said Snyder, who drives 305 and 360 sprint cars and is one of the top sprint drivers in the state. "At the same time, we understand that the community and people's livelihoods are at stake on this."

Like all sports, dirt-track racing is on hold, which means no chance at prize money, which can go to covering the costs of building new cars, buying parts and having motors rebuilt.

"It's kind of a hobby for us, but we benefited off of it tremendously and it helps keep everything going throughout the season," said Snyder, who drives the 305 car for owner Roger Love. "You look at what possibly could have been made this weekend was almost $3,500 ... and now there's nothing."