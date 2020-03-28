For respiratory therapist, life keeps getting busier

For Holly Kreiger and the rest of the respiratory therapy team at Bryan Health, life was busy enough before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, as the number of cases grows daily, she said other employees are working diligently to prepare for whatever comes their way in the coming weeks and months.

Kreiger works as a respiratory therapist, primarily treating patients in the emergency room who are struggling to breathe on their own. That work is becoming even more in demand as the nation fights coronavirus.

Kreiger said Bryan is seeing patients with symptoms that may point to COVID-19, and they are testing and treating them. She said there is a shortage of protective gear across the nation, and as the pandemic continues, ventilators could become scarce.

Staff at Bryan are even learning about ways to make one ventilator serve up to four people, she said.

While the hospitals are able to cope with cases now, Kreiger said it could be a matter of time before things look more dire if people don’t take necessary preventative measures.

She said all they can do for now is prepare and wait, but she encourages people to stay home and practice social distancing to take stress off of the healthcare system.