For poor farmworkers, there is no escape from heat, high prices of California

But Oregon's greenery and weather were a reminder of her hometown in San Miguel Cuevas — a mountainous place with dirt roads, lush greenery and fog blanketing the area. She returned every summer to Oregon after her first visit, where she met Jaime.

Ventura spoke fondly of the pine trees and chilly weather — a stark contrast to her Fresno home. "I also like it because I see nature more than I do here," she explained. "It's city life here, but out there I see so many trees and pines and I feel like the air is different."

How Oregon has changed since she fell in love with its charm.

This year, Oregon was hotter than any place in the United States except for Death Valley, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting. At least one farmworker died from heat-related causes while working in June at a nursery in St. Paul, a tiny city in the northern part of the state.

"2021 was a storm for disaster," Krahmer-Steinkamp said.

Garcia, her supervisor, said it became harder to find farmworkers willing to travel from California.