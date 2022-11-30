Football notes

Longtime NFL quarterback John Hadl, who starred for his hometown Kansas Jayhawks before embarking on a professional career that included six Pro Bowl appearances and an All-Pro nod, died Wednesday. He was 82.

The university, where Hadl returned after his playing days as a coach and fundraiser, announced his death in a statement, citing his family. No cause was given.

“John Hadl had a generational impact on Kansas football,” Jayhawks athletic director Travis Goff said. “He was a once-in-a-lifetime Jayhawk student-athlete, a coach and mentor, a prolific fundraiser who developed profound relationships with countless people, and the ultimate ambassador for KU. In short, our university and athletic program has been transformed by John and his legacy will forever be cemented. Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with (wife) Diana and the Hadl family.”

Hadl was a two-sport star at Lawrence High School, a short drive from the Kansas campus, but made his name on the football field for the Jayhawks. He led the NCAA in punting as a sophomore, set a record for longest punt of 94 yards that still stands, and until 2007, held the record for longest interception return with a 98-yarder.

Hadl played both halfback and quarterback his final two seasons, helping Kansas go 14-5-2 over the span. The two-time All-American finished his career by leading the Jayhawks to their first bowl win, against Rice in the 1961 Bluebonnet Bowl.

Hadl was chosen 10th overall by the Detroit Lions in the 1962 NFL Draft and 24th overall by the San Diego Chargers in the AFL Draft, where he chose to pursue his career. Hadl spent 11 seasons with the Chargers, taking them to three AFL title games before the merger with the NFL, before finishing his career with the Packers, Rams and Oilers. After retiring in 1977, Hadl returned to Kansas as an assistant, helping the Jayhawks to the 1981 Hall of Fame Bowl. He later coached for the Rams, Broncos and the Los Angeles Express of the USFL before returning to Kansas in 1988, where he spent the next 30 years as a prolific fundraiser.

Hadl’s No. 21 is one of three numbers retired by Kansas along with No. 48 of Omaha native Gale Sayers and No. 42 of Ray Evans. In 2020, the school celebrated his legacy by unveiling a statue of Hadl outside the Anderson Family Football Complex.

Rams’ Donald to miss first game: Seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald will miss a game because of injury for the first time in his NFL career when the Rams host Seattle on Sunday.

Donald suffered a high ankle sprain in the Rams’ loss at Kansas City last Sunday, and Los Angeles coach Sean McVay ruled him out Wednesday.

Donald sprained his ankle in the first quarter against the Chiefs, but kept playing on it, McVay said. He won’t need surgery, but his ironman streak will end at 86 consecutive games since the finale of the 2017 regular season.

Steelers’ Harris hurt: Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris did not practice Wednesday, two days after sustaining an abdominal injury in a win against Indianapolis.

Harris went down late in the first half in the 24-17 victory and did not return. Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he didn’t have specifics on the nature of Harris’ injury, but said it was likely Harris would miss at least some portion of practice during the week.

Mahomes returns after wife gives birth: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed up bright-eyed and energetic for practice Wednesday. Perhaps the adrenaline was still flowing from the birth of his son.

Or his wife was handling all the late-night diaper changes.

“Brittany is a champ,” said Mahomes, who along with his wife welcomed Patrick “Bronze” Mahomes III on Monday night, and gave 1-year-old daughter Sterling a little brother. “Everything went great and everything went smooth.”

Ravens’ Jackson limited: Lamar Jackson was limited during Baltimore’s practice Wednesday because of a quad injury. The star quarterback hasn’t missed a game this season.

UAB hires former NFL quarterback: UAB hired former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer as its next head coach on the eve of his high school team’s state championship game.

The 50-year-old Dilfer won a Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2000 during a 14-year NFL career. He’s making a big leap to the college ranks after leading Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, to three state title games in four seasons as head coach.

Mountaineers retain Brown: West Virginia coach Neal Brown will keep his job for the time being, a decision made soon after new athletic director Wren Baker’s hiring was announced. Brown has a 22-25 record, the worst four-year stretch at West Virginia since the football team went 17-27 under Frank Cignetti from 1976-79. The Mountaineers won two of their final three games to finish 5-7 season, the second time they failed to become bowl-eligible under Brown and the fourth time since 2000.

Gator QB arrested: Florida backup quarterback Jalen Kitna, the son of retired NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, was arrested on two charges of distribution of child exploitation material and three charges of possession of child pornography.

Gainesville police said the 19-year-old Kitna shared the images via a social media platform. Kitna was booked in the Alachua County Jail, where he was awaiting a first appearance before a judge Thursday.

The five arresting charges, which still need to be formalized by the state attorney’s office, are second-degree felonies that could result in a prison term of up to 15 years and a fine of up to $10,000.