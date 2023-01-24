Football notes

Aaron Rodgers says he hasn’t decided whether to continue playing next season.

However, he is adjusting to the possibility he could end his career somewhere other than Green Bay.

The four-time MVP quarterback is still deciding whether he wants to return to the Packers, retire or request a trade. Rodgers also has noted the possibility the Packers might want to trade him and hand the quarterback job to 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love.

“Any time there’s a situation where change is possible, what’s the old adage?” Rodgers said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM and YouTube. “People want to say, ‘Oh, the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.’ I always say the grass is green where you water it. I think that’s the most important thing to remember."

O'Brien returns to Patriots: Bill O’Brien reportedly has agreed to return to the Patriots as their offensive coordinator. O’Brien spent the past two seasons as offensive coordinator for the University of Alabama. Before that he was the head coach of the Houston Texans from 2014 to 2020, leading them to four playoff appearances before being fired in 2020 after an 0-4 start.

He also served as Penn State’s coach from 2012-13. That followed a four-year stint as a Patriots assistant in which he coached receivers and quarterbacks before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2011. That season New England finished third in points and second in yards.

49ers lineman arrested: San Francisco defensive lineman Charles Omenihu has been arrested after a domestic violence allegation.

San Jose police said Tuesday that Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence. Omenihu has posted bail and is no longer in custody. The case will be submitted to the district attorney for possible charges.

According to the police report, a woman who said she was Omenihu's girlfriend said he pushed her to the ground during an argument.

Tennessee gives Heupel big raise: Tennessee gave coach Josh Heupel a big raise that puts him among the highest-paid coaches in college football after he led the Volunteers to their best season in more than 20 years.

Heupel will make $9 million per year through the 2028 season under the contract extension. That's an increase from the $5 million extension signed last July that pushed his deal through 2027.

Athletic director Danny White said Heupel's results speak for themselves with an 18-8 record, including 11-2 last season, capped by a win against Clemson in the Orange Bowl. White said Heupel and his staff have energized the program and fans with his aggressive style of football.

The Vols have beaten seven top-25 teams since Heupel was hired in January 2021, which ranks third nationally among FBS head coaches in that span. Tennessee went 3-7 in 2020 before Heupel was hired to replace Jeremy Pruitt.

Oklahoma State hires DC: Oklahoma State announced it has hired Bryan Nardo as defensive coordinator.

Nardo was defensive coordinator at NCAA Division II Gannon University this season. In his only season at the school in Erie, Pennsylvania, Gannon saw its total defense improve from 393.3 yards allowed per game in 2021 to 287.4 — the school's lowest total surrendered in 20 seasons.

Before coaching at Gannon, Nardo was linebackers coach at Youngstown State for two years. He previously spent eight years as defensive coordinator at Emporia State. He was named the Great Lakes Football Conference Assistant Coach of the Year in 2011 after his lone season at Missouri S&T.

Police say Bulldog player injured girl: Georgia transfer Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was arrested for blocking the door to a campus dorm room and causing injuries to a 17-year-old girl during an argument, a police report says.

The incident resulted in a felony charge of false imprisonment against the 20-year-old Thomas, who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State.