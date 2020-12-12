Food retailers see 'eye-popping profits' as workers reap little benefit

Profits soared an average of 39% in the first half of the year at supermarket chains and other food retailers thanks to the pandemic, although frontline workers reaped little or no benefit, a new report shows.

At Cincinnati-based The Kroger Company, which owns and operates the Baker's markets in Omaha, profits for the first two quarters were up a staggering 90%, according to the report from the Brookings Institution, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank.

"We find that while top retail companies’ profits have soared during the pandemic, pay for their frontline workers — in most cases — has not," the report said.

The report, released Nov. 20, revealed inequalities between retail workers’ pay and company profits during the pandemic. Profits earned at top retailers were described as "eye-popping," even as most quickly ended so-called "hero pay" that was offered at the beginning of the pandemic in the form of bonuses or temporary bumps in pay for workers.

Among the retailers cited in the report: