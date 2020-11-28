Florida supermarket chain blamed for worker's COVID-19 death, but lawsuits face long odds

On April 1, the company's senior manager for safety told the CDC it would allow employees to wear masks voluntarily if it did not affect food safety guidelines.

Levine said his client won't have to prove Gutierrez was infected at his workplace because he expected to present "a preponderance of evidence" — the standard civil suits used to assess liability — that "more likely than not, that's where he got it."

Pandemic-related litigation is still new, and Levine said he's not aware of any similar suits in Florida that have been won by either employees or employers.

Businesses, however, are concerned about the prospects of such suits. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have been pushing for legislation that would shield employers from liability for workers who get the virus. McConnell has sworn that such a law would have to be included in any new relief package enacted by Congress. No new relief package has emerged in months of negotiations.

Exposure at supermarkets has clearly helped spread the virus throughout society, Deborah Berkowitz, director of the nonprofit National Employment Law Project's worker safety and health program, said by email on Monday.