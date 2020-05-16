Florida, Kentucky are slowest states in handling jobless claims

Nick Maraman, of the Legal Aid Society of Louisville, said the state’s website crashes often, and call centers have long waiting times. The system seems to be improving, he said, but he has one client who has been trying for six to seven weeks to file a claim.

“Normally, I can sit them down and say, ‘File this,’” Maraman said. “I feel like I’ve lost a lot of my power as an attorney, when it’s something basic like getting on a website I can’t help them with.”

JT Henderson, a spokesman for Kentucky’s workforce development cabinet, suggested that the state is handling the claims better than is indicated by the Labor Department data, which show that 61% of claims have not yet advanced to insured unemployment. He said the state has made payments on about 70% of initial claims, both PUA and regular unemployment. Unpaid claims often have multiple issues that require manual review and adjudication, he said.

Indiana

Indiana, the fifth-worst performing state, lags far behind states like Connecticut, Oregon and New York, all of which have backlogs of less than 20 percent. But Indiana’s numbers are improving. After facing a backlog of almost 64% on April 18, Indiana lowered the number to 57.4% by April 25.