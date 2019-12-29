1. Flooding follows winter of record snowfall, destroying property and threatening Lincoln's water system

Terrible might not be a strong enough word to describe what Nebraska went through in March. A one-two punch of heavy snow and historic flooding crippled much of the state and briefly jeopardized Lincoln's water supply. Gov. Pete Ricketts called it Nebraska's worst natural disaster. States of emergencies in 74 counties and 85 cities. Record crests on the state's major rivers. About 200 miles of destroyed roads, at least 15 state bridges damaged or washed away and the deaths of five people.