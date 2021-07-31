Flight attendants say airlines must do more to address unruly passengers

One flight attendants quoted in the survey said: "I've been yelled at, cursed at and threatened countless times in the last year and the most that has come out if has been a temporary suspension of travel for the passenger. We need real consequences if flight attendants are ever going to feel safe at work again." The report did not identify the airline where that flight attendant works.

Soon after the pandemic struck in the spring of 2020, most airlines adopted policies that require passengers to wear masks. The U.S. Department of Transportation imposed a federal mask mandate that took effect Feb. 1 of this year. Violators face a fine of $250 for the first offense and as much as $1,500 for repeat offenses. In addition, the FAA can also impose criminal prosecution and civil penalties for unruly behavior.

The rising number of ugly scenes on flights prompted several FAA staff to record a public service announcement this summer, urging passengers to behave on planes. But since the FAA did not have funding for a PSA, several FAA staff videotaped their own children to give the message.

Among those children in the video was Benjamin, the 9-year-old son of Kristina Harris, an FAA communications strategist Tucson. "Fighting is not good when you are on a plane," the boy said in the video.