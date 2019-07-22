Flags are to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday in honor of John Paul Stevens, a U.S. Supreme Court justice from 1975-2010.

Stevens died July 16.

Flags will be flown at half-staff on Tuesday only, the day of Stevens' internment.

City editor

City editor for the Lincoln Journal Star.

