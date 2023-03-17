The transient battalion headquarter at Camp Ashland is one of the seven new buildings that replaced old ones destroyed in the 2019 flood.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner celebrates after scoring a basket and drawing a foul late in the second half of a first-round college basketball game against North Carolina State in the men's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner celebrates after scoring a basket and drawing a foul late in the second half of a first-round college basketball game against North Carolina State in the men's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)